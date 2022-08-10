XAT 2023: Registration Starts, Check the Latest Updates Here

XAT, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 registration process has been initiated by the XLRI (Xavier school of management), Jamshedpur. Interested and eligible candidates must know that the XAT registration started today, 10 August 2022 and candidates can submit their applications from the XAT 2023 official website, xatonline.in by following the direct registration link.

XAT exam is an all-India level test conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI to make students eligible for different management courses. Candidates who can successfully qualify the exam will be able to get admission into 160 different institutes of the country.

The XAT 2023 Test will be held in different cities of the country. Some of them include Ahmedabad, Agra, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh/Mohali, Udaipur, Raipur, Ludhiana, and so on. Please check the complete list of the cities on the official website.