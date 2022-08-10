XAT 2023: Registration Starts, Check the Latest Updates Here

XAT 2023: Registration process started today, 10 August, check the direct link and other updates here.
XAT, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 registration process has been initiated by the XLRI (Xavier school of management), Jamshedpur. Interested and eligible candidates must know that the XAT registration started today, 10 August 2022 and candidates can submit their applications from the XAT 2023 official website, xatonline.in by following the direct registration link.
XAT exam is an all-India level test conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI to make students eligible for different management courses. Candidates who can successfully qualify the exam will be able to get admission into 160 different institutes of the country.
The XAT 2023 Test will be held in different cities of the country. Some of them include Ahmedabad, Agra, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh/Mohali, Udaipur, Raipur, Ludhiana, and so on. Please check the complete list of the cities on the official website.
All the candidates who want to apply for the XAT 2023 must know that the registration begins today, 10 August 2022. The last date to submit the applications and complete the registration is Wednesday, 30 November 2022. Candidates are advised to submit their XAT 2023 application before the last date to avoid the late fee.
Candidates who will apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2023 to get admission into various management courses must know that the admit card will be released on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.
The XAT 2023 Exam will be conducted on Sunday, 08 January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.
To be eligible for the XAT 2023, candidates must have completed 3 years' of bachelor's degree from a recognised college/university. Also, candidates who will be in their last year of graduation by 10 June 2022 are also eligible to apply.
Candidates who are planning to appear in the XAT 2023 test must know the following details about the registration or application fee:
XAT 2023 Registration Fee (excluding late fee): Rs 2000.
Registration Fee for XLRI Programmes: Rs 2000 and additional Rs 200 per programme.
Registration Fee for Indian Candidates Who Want To Apply for PGDM (GM) through GMAT or GRE: Rs. 2500.
Registration Fee for NRI or Foreign Candidates Who Will Apply Via GMAT: Rs 5000.
Candidates must know that while applying for the XAT 2023, they must have the following documents in hand:
Qualification certificates.
Scanned photographs.
Marks sheets.
Scanned signature.
To know other details, please visit the official website of XAT 2023 ( xatonline.in).
