CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 Likely To Be Released Soon: Latest Details Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 To Be Out Soon: The much awaited CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2023 for classes 10, 12 is likely to be released soon by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per several media reports, the concerned authorities might issue the CBSE 10, 12 class Date Sheet 2023 tomorrow, 27 December 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

The delay in the CBSE board exams date sheet is apparently due to the several ongoing and upcoming entrance examination. Ideally, CBSE releases date sheets at least six weeks prior to the start of examinations.