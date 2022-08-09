XAT Applications 2023: Registration Starts From 10 August, Check Details Here

Xavier school of management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will start the registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 from Wednesday, 10 August 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the XAT 2023 should complete the registration process through the official website, xatonline.in.

XAT exam is an all-India level test conducted by XLRI on behalf of XAMI to make students eligible for different management courses. Candidates who can successfully qualify the exam will be able to get admission into 160 different institutes of the country.

The XAT 2023 Test will be held in different cities of the country. Some of them include Ahmedabad, Agra, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh/Mohali, Udaipur, Raipur, Ludhiana, and so on. Please check the complete list of the cities on the official website.