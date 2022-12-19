Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for Practical Exams Today: How to Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially release the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 today, Monday, 19 December 2022. It is important to note that the admit card will be declared for practical examinations of Class 12. The Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for practical exams will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets as soon as they are released on the aforementioned website. They must be alert today to know more about the admit card.

Candidates preparing to appear for the Class 12 practical examinations must download the Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 on time. The admit card is an important document that one should carry on exam day. All the latest details about the hall tickets are available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for interested candidates who want to stay updated.