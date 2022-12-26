CTET Admit Card 2022 Released by CBSE: Steps To Download & Check - Direct Link

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 for December Out: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2022 Admit Card for the December edition on the official website, ctet.nic.in. All candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam 2022 (December) can download and check the hall tickets by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The CTET Exam Date 2022 will be mentioned on the admit cards along with the timings, and other important details. Candidates must download the admit cards before the last date to avoid any inconvenience.