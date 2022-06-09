UP Board 10TH,12TH Result 2022: UPMSP To Declare Result by 15 June, Details Here

UPMSP will declare the UP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to formally declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results 2022 very soon. According to the information by State Education officials, the UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022 is likely to release by 15 June 2022 on the website.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores once the UPMSP declared it on the website for them to access and download. It is expected to release soon.
The official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is results.upmsp.edu.in. Candidates need to check the website to see if the UP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 is declared.
They can also visit upresults.nic.in. once the results are officially announced. As of now, the results are expected to release by 15 June. Any changes will be updated on the website.
The Uttar Pradesh 10th board exams 2022 were conducted from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022. The UPMSP 12th board exams 2022 were officially held from 24 March 2022 to 13 April 2022 as per the schedule.
For more details on the result and other updates, candidates are requested to go through the websites - results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Candidates will find the latest information from the UPMSP on the mentioned websites.
Let's take a look at the steps that all the candidates have to follow to download the UPMSP UP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) - results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated result link on the homepage of the website.
Enter the required information correctly to log in to your registered account.
The UP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 will display on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same if you want.
