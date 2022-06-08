RBSE Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: Check Your Marks on Rajasthan Board Website

RBSE Class 5th and 8th result today.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the results of Rajasthan Board Classes 5th and 8th exam 2022 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The results will be announced for a total of 12.63 lakh students of Class 8, and 14.53 lakh candidates who appeared for Class 5 exam.
Result Time: RBSE Classes 5 and 8 2022 result is scheduled to be declared at 11am on Wednesday. It will be released on the official websites of the board.
Exam Date: This year, RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted from 27 April to 17 May 2022, whereas the Class 8 exams were held from 17 April to 17 May 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and 8 result online.
Go to the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Click on RBSE Class 5/8 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your board registered credentials like roll number and date of birth, and login
Your RBSE class 5/ class 8 result will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save the result for future use
