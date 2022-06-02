JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins: Exam Date, Application Form Details

Candidates who have filled the application form for JEE Main session 1, and also want to apply for session 2, can login using their application number and password as provided in session 1.

After signing in, they are required to choose the paper they want to appear for, medium of examination, exam centre choice for session 2, and pay the exam fee.

However, candidates who did not apply for session 1 are required to start with fresh registration. Follow the steps mentioned below: