MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 To Be Released on 10 June 2022

The exact time for the MBOSE HSSLC Arts result declaration has not been announced yet.

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the results for MBOSE SSLC. The results for HSSLC Arts are yet to be released. As per the official notice issued on the official MBOSE website, Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 on 10 June 2022.

As per official notice, Meghalaya Board will be releasing both class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, 10 June 2022.

As stated by the notice on the website, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours.”

The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Result time will be confirmed soon.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: Date & Time 

  • MBOSE Result- SSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class 12 Arts

  • Date of result declaration- 10 June 2022

  • Time of result declaration- Likely by 9 am or 10 am

  • Where to check results- mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

After the MBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 and the MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 are declared, they will be made available online on the official results portal of the Meghalaya Board at results.mbose.in.

MBOSE has already declared the Meghalaya, MBOSE HSSLC Result for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams on 26 May 2022.

