MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 To Be Released on 10 June 2022

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, has released the results for MBOSE SSLC. The results for HSSLC Arts are yet to be released. As per the official notice issued on the official MBOSE website, Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 on 10 June 2022.

As per official notice, Meghalaya Board will be releasing both class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, 10 June 2022.

As stated by the notice on the website, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours.”

The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Result time will be confirmed soon.