UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: Evaluation Completed, Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board Result 2022 soon. According to media reports, the evaluation process for UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 has been completed. Since the preparation for the result declaration process has started, the results for UP 10th 12th Result 2022 will be uploaded soon on upmsep.edu.in.

As per reports, the tentative date for UP Board Result 2022 is likely to be for this month only. As per the evaluation progress update, UPMSP 10th and 12th results can be expected by 29 May 2022, the end of this month itself.