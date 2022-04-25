ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: CBSE Holds Virtual Session on Term-2 Board Exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting a webinar on the Term-II Board Exams.
i
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting a webinar on the Term-II Board Exams on Monday, 25 April.
Due to technical issues, the webinar had been delayed by an hour. CBSE officials said that they had found an alternate way to conduct the webinar.
Students can tune in here to watch the webinar.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×