UPJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule Released for Diploma in Pharmacy Course; Details

UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP has officially declared the UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule for Diploma in Pharmacy course for interested candidates. It is important to note that the UPJEE Counselling 2023 schedule is be released on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Interested candidates should visit the aforementioned website and go through the schedule. One should check the important dates and complete the counselling steps accordingly. The schedule is available on the official website only.
Candidates are requested to download the UPJEE 2023 counselling schedule as soon as possible. The choice-filling dates, document verification, and other details are mentioned on the UPJEE Counselling 2023 schedule for those who want to take a look at them. Any changes in the dates will be informed by the council beforehand. You have to keep a close eye on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
It is important to note that the counselling schedule is released for candidates who want to enrol for the Diploma in Pharmacy course. You must go through the dates carefully that are mentioned on the schedule.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the UPJEE Counselling 2023 schedule, the Round 1 choice-filling and updation window will be activated on 25 September. The last date to fill choices is 27 September, so candidates should finish the process within the deadline.
Shortlisted candidates have to finish the process by the last date if they want to book their allotted seats.
The document verification at the allotted centres will take place from 29 September to 1 October. The online balance fee deposit can be done from 29 September to 15 October.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the choice-filling process in the UPJEE Counselling 2023 online:
Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the option that states "Diploma in Pharmacy Choice Filling" on the homepage.
Login to your account and fill in the choices based on your need.
Tap on submit to complete the process.
Download the choice-filling page for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined