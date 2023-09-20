TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Released For B.Ed Courses; Steps To Apply

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda released the schedule for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET counselling 2023 on 18 September 2023. The registration process for B.E.d courses will begin on 20 September 2023. The last date to submit the application form is 30 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The University released an official notification that mentioned- candidates seeking admission to the two-year BEd programme for the academic year 2023–2024 will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹800 if they are from the unreserved category and ₹500 from the SC and ST categories. The fee is for the registration and verification process. The classes will be conducted from October 30.