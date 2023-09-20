TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Released For B.Ed Courses; Steps To Apply

TS EDCET counselling dates out
The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda released the schedule for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EDCET counselling 2023 on 18 September 2023. The registration process for B.E.d courses will begin on 20 September 2023. The last date to submit the application form is 30 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
The University released an official notification that mentioned- candidates seeking admission to the two-year BEd programme for the academic year 2023–2024 will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹800 if they are from the unreserved category and ₹500 from the SC and ST categories. The fee is for the registration and verification process. The classes will be conducted from October 30.
TS EDCET 2023 Counselling Notification- 19 September 2023
TS EDCET 2023 Counselling Registration and Online Payment- 20 to 30 September 2023
Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by Slot Booking- 23 to 26 September 2023
Display of List of Eligible Candidates and Call for Corrections Through Email- 2 October 2023
Exercising Web Options Phase I - 3 to 5 October 2023
Web Options Editing Phase I- 6 October 2023
Display of List of Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I)- 9 October 2023
Verification of Original Certificates and Tuition Fee Payment at Allotted Colleges- 10 to 13 October 2023
Commencement of Classwork- 30 October 2023
Visit the official website for TS EDCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Apply for online registration.'
Candidate will have to enter the credentials to login.
After logging in, the candidates can upload the required documents
Submit the documents and you will be redirected to the payment page.
You can now pay the fee and submit .
Save and take a printout of the confirmation page and application.
