UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 Round 1 Declared; Counselling Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has officially declared the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 recently. Candidates who registered for the Round 1 counselling process can download the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result from the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. One must check the details mentioned on the Round 1 seat allotment result properly and see if they have been selected for the counselling process. The important updates are available online for all.

One can check and download the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 from the official website only. You can also go through the latest announcements by the council on the site - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates selected in the Round 1 UP Polytechnic seat allotment result must complete the counselling steps on time and stay updated with the announcements.