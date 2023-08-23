UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 Round 1 Declared; Counselling Dates

UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 Round 1 is released on the website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has officially declared the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 recently. Candidates who registered for the Round 1 counselling process can download the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result from the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. One must check the details mentioned on the Round 1 seat allotment result properly and see if they have been selected for the counselling process. The important updates are available online for all.
One can check and download the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 from the official website only. You can also go through the latest announcements by the council on the site - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates selected in the Round 1 UP Polytechnic seat allotment result must complete the counselling steps on time and stay updated with the announcements.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their registration details ready before checking the UP Polytechnic seat allotment Round 1 result online. You have to provide the details to view the seat allotment result for Round 1 counselling.
As per the official details, candidates who have been selected in the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result have to complete the online freeze or float option selection process. They have to submit the online fee for seat acceptance as well.
You can know more about the security fee and important dates announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh on the website. It is important to know the dates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process all candidates should follow to download the UP Polytechnic seat allotment result 2023 for Round 1 online:
Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Key in the required registration details in the given space and tap on submit.
The Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Download the seat allotment list from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)