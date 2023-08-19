Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At mcc.nic.in; Steps To Check

NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At mcc.nic.in; Steps To Check

Check the date of NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result declaration and dates of reporting to the institute
Shivangani Singh
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result is out

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result yesterday, 18 August 2023. Candidates who registered themselves for the second round of counselling can check the results on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The candidates who have been allotted a seat can upload their official documents on the MCC portal. The last date to upload the documents is 19 August 2023. The candidates will have to report or join the allotted institutes from 20 to 28 August 2023. The Institute and MCC will verify the candidates' data from 29 to 30 August 2023.

Have a look at the steps to check the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result.

How To Check NEET UG Second Round Seat Allotment Results?

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result link.

  • You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • You can also keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

