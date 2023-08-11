The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is getting ready to close the objection window for UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 today, Friday, 11 August. Interested candidates who want to submit their objections against the answer key are requested to complete the process via the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. It is important to note that the UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 objection window is activated on the website only and the online portal will close after today, Friday.
The UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 objection window was activated after the council declared the provisional answer key for all. Candidates can raise objections against the key on the site - jeecup.admissions.nic.in and the final answer key will be released after that. Everyone should be alert to know the important dates and latest announcements from the entrance examination council today.
The exam-conducting body, Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will announce important details on its official site so that it is easier for candidates to browse through them. One should remember the objection-raising deadline and complete the process soon.
UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 was formally announced on 10 August, for all interested candidates on the website. One can go through the answer key and calculate their probable scores.
It is important to note that the last date to view the provisional key and raise objections against the UP Polytechnic answer key is today, Friday, 11 August. The objection-raising portal will be closed by the exam-conducting body after that.
Candidates will have to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question while challenging the answer key.
One should pay the fee and complete the UP Polytechnic answer key objection-raising process soon if they want them to be considered by the council. It is important to note that the objection fee will be refunded if the answers are correct.
UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: How To Raise Objections
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to raise objections against the UP Polytechnic answer key 2023 online:
Visit the site - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Click on the option that states UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 on the homepage.
Key in the required details and submit them to view the key.
Tap on the answer key you want to raise objections for.
Provide your answer and pay the required fee.
Tap on submit and download a copy of the objection form.
