GATE 2024 Registration To Be Started From 24 August: Exam Date and Other Details

The last date to apply for GATE 2024 is 29 September 2023.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

GATE 2024 registration may begin from 24 August. Important dates are listed below.

GATE 2024 registration is anticipated to commence from Thursday, 24 August 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test this year must apply on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

This year, a new exam topic called 'Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)' has been introduced in the forthcoming GATE 2024 Exam. Let us read about some important dates regarding the GATE 2024 Examination below.

GATE 2024 Schedule: Important Dates To Remember

According to the information released by the concerned officials on the official website, following are some important dates that candidates must note down.

GATE 2024 Registration Start Date: Thursday, 24 August 2023

GATE 2024 Registration Last Date: Friday, 29 September 2023

GATE 2024 Last Date of Registration With Late Fee: Friday, 13 October 2023

Modifications/Changes in GATE 2024 Application: 7 to 11 November 2023

GATE 2024 Admit Card Release Date: Wednesday, 3 January 2024

GATE 2024 Examination Dates: 3, 4, 10, and 11 February 2024

GATE 2024 Answer Key Release Date: Wednesday, 21 February 2024c

GATE 2024 Result Date: 16 March 2024

GATE 2024 Scorecard Download: Saturday, 23 March 2024

Steps To Register for the GATE 2024 Exam

  • Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for GATE 2024 Application.

  • Register yourself and note down the login details.

  • Now click on the login page and use your personal login credentials.

  • Hit the Submit option.

  • Your GATE 2024 application form will open on the screen.

  • Enter all the required details carefully.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Verify the details and submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

