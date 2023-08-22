GATE 2024 Registration To Be Started From 24 August: Exam Date and Other Details

GATE 2024 registration is anticipated to commence from Thursday, 24 August 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test this year must apply on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

This year, a new exam topic called 'Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)' has been introduced in the forthcoming GATE 2024 Exam. Let us read about some important dates regarding the GATE 2024 Examination below.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the GATE 2024 Exam.