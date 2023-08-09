CSAB 2023 Special Round 1Counselling Seat Allocation Result Announced: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the seat allotment result for special round 1 counselling on the official website, csab.nic.in.
Selected candidates will get an opportunity to seek admission in different prestigious institutions of the country including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTs), and more.
Now that the Seat Allocation Result for CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Counselling has been declared, candidates are allowed to choose any of the options including withdraw, freeze, exit, float, slide, and surrender till 12 August 2023 for optimising their choices.
Candidates whose name has not been listed in the CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Counselling Seat Allocation List are allowed to 'Exit' the CSAB Counselling process.
Selected candidates are requested to complete the online reporting, payment of application fees, and document uploading process latest by 12 August, 5 pm.
Candidates must report to their allotted colleges from 14 to 21 August 2023. The result of CSAB Special Round 1 will be released on 13 August 2023.
How To Check CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Go to the official website, csab.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Latest News' section and click on the direct link that reads as " View Seat Allocation Result for CSAB-2023 Special Round-I Counselling."
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the required login details carefully.
Hit the 'Login' option.
Your CSAB Special Round 1 Result will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)