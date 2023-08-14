ADVERTISEMENT
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Declared: Check ncvtmis.gov.in for Link; Details Here

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023: Candidates can download the results after 17 September, from the website.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Declared: Check ncvtmis.gov.in for Link; Details Here
The National Council for Vocational Training officially declared the NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 on Sunday, 13 August, for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the examinations as per schedule are requested to view the NCVT MIS ITI results on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. One must check the scores and personal details mentioned on the result properly after downloading it from the above-mentioned website. You must see if there are any typing errors and inform immediately.

Students who appeared for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for the 1st and 2nd year examinations on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 to release. The council formally released the results for the concerned candidates and one should check it on the site - ncvtmis.gov.in soon. All candidates should check their scores properly.

Students are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the NCVT MIS ITI results online. You will not be able to view your marks if you do not enter your login details in the given space correctly.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023: Important Details

As per the latest official details available online, concerned candidates can only check the NCVT MIS ITI result 2023 on the website. They cannot download their scorecards for now.

It is important to note that the permission to download the NCVT MIS ITI results from the official website is denied till 17 September 2023. Candidates will be notified when the downloading link is activated by the council.

For now, everyone should check their scores and personal details carefully online. In case of any problems or queries, contact the National Council for Vocational Training officials directly.

You must also stay alert and check the site after 17 September, to download your scorecard once the link is activated by the officials.

NCVT MIS ITI Results 2023: How to Download

Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to check the NCVT MIS ITI results 2023 online:

  • Visit the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in.

  • Look for the ITI tab on the homepage.

  • Click on the active link that states "NCVT ITI result 2023" on the page.

  • Enter your roll number, semester details, and other information in the given space.

  • Your NCVT MIS ITI result will display on the screen.

  • Check your scores and personal details stated on the result properly.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 

