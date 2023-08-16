The Karnataka Examinations Authority is gearing up to release the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 16 August. All concerned candidates patiently waiting to check the seat allotment result should keep a close eye on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. It is important to note that the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared online only, so registered candidates should download it from the site as soon as the link is activated.
The Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result date is mentioned on the official schedule. One can take a look at the date and other important details about the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on the website – kea.kar.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must complete the following counselling steps as per the schedule.
The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule is also available online for all those who want to take a look at it. Concerned candidates have to provide their login details to view the seat allotment list on Wednesday.
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result: Details
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result is set to be announced after 6 pm on Wednesday, 16 August.
Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result once the link is activated after the mentioned time. All candidates who registered for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Round 1 should go through the seat allotment list carefully.
You can contact the officials in case of any problems or queries. One must read the announcements online and stay updated with important information about the counselling process.
Candidates are requested to download a copy of the Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result so they can refer to it whenever required.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download
Here is the process you must follow to download the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result online:
Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on the active option that states "Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result" on the home page.
Enter your personal login details correctly and click on submit.
Check the seat allotment result carefully.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the result to your device for the future.
