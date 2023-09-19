UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registration Starts; Check Dates Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round registration dates are here.
The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop-up round registration officially began on Monday, 18 September. Interested and eligible candidates who haven't secured any seat in the previous rounds can apply for the UP NEET PG Mop-up round session on the official website, upneet.gov.in. You must fill out the form carefully by the deadline if you wish to get selected for the medical and dental courses. One should check out the important dates on the website before applying online.
Since the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop-up round registration has already started, it is important to complete the process soon. Applicants have limited time to apply for the UP NEET PG Mop-up round session on upneet.gov.in. You must go through the important dates and application fee details before filling out the form. Interested applicants should stay informed.
Keep your NEET PG scorecard and other documents ready before applying for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop-up round. You have to provide scanned copies of the documents online to get selected for the courses.
According to the details mentioned on the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the last date to apply for the Mop-up round is 20 September. The application window will be closed after the mentioned deadline.
One should note that the UP NEET PG Mop-up round allotment results will be announced on 26 September. You can check and download the results from the official website.
You can check out the course fee and other important updates on the official notification.
Here is the process you must follow to complete the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop-up round registration:
Go to the official website - upneet.gov.in.
Click on "Registration" or "Apply Online" and create your registration details.
Fill out the Mop-up round form and upload the required documents.
Pay the registration fee via the online portal.
Click on submit and download a copy of the form.
