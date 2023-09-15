NIOS Admit Card 2023: Practical Exam Hall Tickets for Classes 10 and 12 Released

NIOS admit card 2023 for Classes 10 & 12 practical exams are released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the admit card for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams for the September-October session in 2023. It is important to note that you can download the NIOS admit card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams from the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates are requested to download the hall tickets and check the details mentioned on them carefully. The admit card link is activated now for all the students.
Candidates must download the NIOS admit card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams soon. All the latest details and announcements by the institute are available on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. The ones who have registered for the exam should go through the latest announcements. It is important to know the details and stay updated.
While the admit cards for the practical exams are announced online, students have to wait for the written examination hall tickets to be released. The links will be available online as soon as they are declared by the NIOS.
It is important to note that the NIOS admit card for the theory exams is expected to be declared by the end of September. Students of Classes 10 and 12 must stay alert if they want to sit for the theory and practical exams.
All the important dates and details will be available online so candidates should check them.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the NIOS admit card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 online:
Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Click on the link that states "Admit Card" or "Exam Hall Ticket" on the homepage.
Choose the class option that is "Class 10" or "Class 12" to download the admit card.
Enter your enrollment ID and other details.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined