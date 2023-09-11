CAT 2023: Registration to End on 13 September; Check Exam Date on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) is gearing up to end the online registration process for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) soon. As per the official dates mentioned on the schedule, the CAT registration is set to end on 13 September. Interested and eligible candidates have time till the last date to apply for the admission test on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They must fill out the form carefully before the deadline.

Once the CAT 2023 registration window is closed, no candidates will be allowed to apply. It is important to check the dates and latest announcements on the official website of CAT 2023 - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are applying for the admission test must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website to know the latest details and important exam dates.