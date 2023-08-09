UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List to Release Today; Check upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list is expected to release on Wednesday, 9 August.
The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is getting ready to declare the merit list of the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 today, Wednesday, 9 August. Candidates patiently waiting for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list must stay alert on Wednesday and download the list as soon as the link is activated online. The counselling merit list will be released on the official website - upneet.gov.in for all concerned candidates today.
One must go through the details mentioned on the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list carefully after downloading it from the website. Everyone should visit the site - upneet.gov.in to know the latest updates from the exam-conducting body. They can check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 dates on the site and stay updated with the official announcements online.
Shortlisted candidates in the UP NEET PG counselling first merit list have to appear for the next steps. They must complete the important steps on time to finish the counselling process. It is important to note that the dates and timings are available online so one should check them.
As per the latest official details, the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list will be declared on Wednesday, 9 August. After the merit list is announced, candidates have to check the list of selected candidates properly.
Candidates must fill in their choices carefully and make sure to submit them by the last date.
Concerned candidates can download the allotment letters and finish the admission process from 16 August to 20 August.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 merit list online:
Visit upneet.gov.in for the merit list link.
Find and click on the UP NEET PG Counselling Round 1 merit list link on the homepage.
Key in your registered details and submit.
Check the merit list carefully and download it to your device.