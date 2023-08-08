JAM 2024: IIT Madras to Start Registrations on 5 September; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is getting ready to hold the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 for all interested candidates. It is important to note that interested candidates can fill out the JAM 2024 registration form online. The registration process is set to take place on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in from the first week of September. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and take note of the important dates mentioned online.

The JAM 2024 important dates are mentioned online for all candidates gearing up to appear for the admission test. Candidates who will complete the JAM 2024 registration process online on the site - jam.iitm.ac.in by the last date will be allowed to sit for the exam. Everyone should follow the official deadline and the rules set by the exam-conducting body.