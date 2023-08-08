JAM 2024: IIT Madras to Start Registrations on 5 September; Check Details Here

JAM 2024 registration process is set to take place in September 2023 for all candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is getting ready to hold the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 for all interested candidates. It is important to note that interested candidates can fill out the JAM 2024 registration form online. The registration process is set to take place on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in from the first week of September. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and take note of the important dates mentioned online.
The JAM 2024 important dates are mentioned online for all candidates gearing up to appear for the admission test. Candidates who will complete the JAM 2024 registration process online on the site - jam.iitm.ac.in by the last date will be allowed to sit for the exam. Everyone should follow the official deadline and the rules set by the exam-conducting body.
Candidates should remember their IIT JAM 2024 registered credentials because they will need the details. You will have to enter your credentials to download your admit card or view the result after it is declared on the site.
As per the latest official details announced by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the JAM 2024 registration process is set to start on 5 September 2023, for all interested students.
All candidates should note that the JAM 2024 is set to take place on 11 February, as of now. Any changes in the exam date or time will be informed to the candidates beforehand.
Let's go through the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the JAM 2024 application online:
Visit the official site - jam.iitm.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states JAM 2024 registration on the homepage.
Create your login details by providing your name, date of birth, and other information.
Fill out the JAM registration form carefully and upload the asked documents.
Pay the registration fee and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the JAM application form for your reference.
