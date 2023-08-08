ADVERTISEMENT
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Ends Today on 8 August: Direct Link To Apply Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration ends today. Read details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Ends Today on 8 August: Direct Link To Apply Here
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Last Date: The Directorate General, Medical Education, and Training, Uttar Pradesh recently started the NEET PG counselling registration on its official website, upneet.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates were allowed to complete the registration using the direct link on the aforementioned website. The last date to apply for the UP NEET PG Counselling Registration is today, 8 August 2023 till 5 pm.

If you have not applied for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 yet, follow the below steps to complete the registration now.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Here are some important dates as per the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule that candidates must remember.

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 Start Date: 5 August 2023

UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 End Date: 8 August 2023, 5 pm.

First Merit List Release Date: 9 August 2023.

Reporting to the Allotted Colleges/ Institutions for Admission Process: 16 August to 20 August 2023.

Steps To Apply for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023?

  • Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023.

  • Now complete the registration form.

  • UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

  • Fill all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Upload the necessary documents.

  • Submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 

