UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts; Last Date To Apply Is 8 August

The Directorate General, Medical Education, and Training, Uttar Pradesh officially started the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 registration recently for all interested candidates. All concerned students should note that the UP NEET PG counselling registration process is taking place online on the website – upneet.gov.in. They must complete the application steps on time on the website to be considered for the counselling process. The registration window will close after the deadline so candidates should stay alert and informed.
The UP NEET PG counselling 2023 registration is taking place online only for all concerned candidates. One must visit the website – upneet.gov.in – to take a look at the important dates. They will also find the registration link on the website. All candidates must create their registration details and remember them for future use. One must check the details online.
Candidates will not be allowed to apply for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 after the deadline and the portal will be closed. Therefore, everyone should know the last date and finish the steps accordingly.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 registration formally began on 5 August. Candidates who wish to apply for the process should note that the last date to fill out the form is 8 August.
It is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not extended the registration date yet so candidates should finish the process by the mentioned deadline.
Candidates selected in the merit list will have to appear for the reporting process from 16 August to 20 August. They have to deposit the security fees for each course as well.
One should remember that the first merit list of the selected candidates will be formally declared on 9 August 2023. Candidates should keep an eye on the website to know the selected list of candidates.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 process online:
Visit the site – upneet.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states UP NEET PG 2023 on the home page.
Tap on the registration link and provide your personal details.
Now, fill out the UP NEET PG registration form carefully.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee.
Submit the form and download a copy for your use.
(With inputs from India Today.)
