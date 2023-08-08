GATE 2024: Registration To Begin Soon; Know GATE Exam Dates & How To Apply Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GATE 2024: Registration To Begin Soon; Know GATE Exam Dates & How To Apply Here

GATE 2024 exam dates: You can complete the registration process on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

GATE 2024 registration process will take place on the official website for candidates.

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>GATE 2024 registration process will take place on the official website for candidates.</p></div>

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 exam dates are officially announced by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore for all the concerned candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam can take a look at the dates on the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. As per the latest details stated online, the GATE 2024 registration is set to take place soon for all interested candidates. One should know the important dates and exam details.

The GATE 2024 registration is expected to begin in the last week of August 2023. Candidates can take a look at the GATE 2024 schedule on the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – to know the exam and registration dates. One should complete the application process correctly for the aptitude test by the deadline if they want to sit for the exam.

It is important to note that the GATE 2024 registration process will take place online only. The form link will be activated by the exam-conducting body on the scheduled date and candidates can finish the steps accordingly.

GATE 2024: Important Exam Dates

As per the latest official details, the GATE 2024 registration will start in the last week of August and end on 29 September 2023, for all candidates. The portal will be closed after the last date so students should remember it.

The GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on 3, 4, 10, and 11 February, at different centres across the country. The ones registering for the exam should remember the dates carefully.

Any changes in the exam dates will be informed to the concerned candidates earlier via the website. One should keep a close eye on it for updates.

The exam will be held in two sessions, the first one will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The timings are decided by the exam-conducting body.

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to apply for the GATE 2024 exam online:

  • Visit the site – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

  • Click on the active link that states GATE 2024 registration on the home page.

  • Provide your personal details and fill out the form.

  • Upload scanned copies of the documents, pay the required fee, and tap on submit.

  • Download a copy of the GATE form for your use.

