GATE 2024: Registration To Begin Soon; Know GATE Exam Dates & How To Apply Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 exam dates are officially announced by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore for all the concerned candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam can take a look at the dates on the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. As per the latest details stated online, the GATE 2024 registration is set to take place soon for all interested candidates. One should know the important dates and exam details.

The GATE 2024 registration is expected to begin in the last week of August 2023. Candidates can take a look at the GATE 2024 schedule on the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – to know the exam and registration dates. One should complete the application process correctly for the aptitude test by the deadline if they want to sit for the exam.