CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Counselling Seat Allocation Result Out: Check Here

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1Counselling Seat Allocation Result Announced: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the seat allotment result for special round 1 counselling on the official website, csab.nic.in.

Selected candidates will get an opportunity to seek admission in different prestigious institutions of the country including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTs), and more.

Now that the Seat Allocation Result for CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Counselling has been declared, candidates are allowed to choose any of the options including withdraw, freeze, exit, float, slide, and surrender till 12 August 2023 for optimising their choices.