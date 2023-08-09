The AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule has been revised by the APSCHE and the Department of Technical Education on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the AP EAMCET 2023 Web Counselling round must follow the below steps to download the AP EAMCET 2023 Revised Counselling Schedule PDF by following the below mentioned steps.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP EAMCET Counselling 2023.