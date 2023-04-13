UGC NET Result 2023 Today: December 2022 Cycle Results Soon; Know Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to announce the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test or UGC NET today, Thursday, 13 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam are requested to stay alert. It is important to note that the UGC NET result 2023 for December 2022 cycle will be formally declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in for all candidates. One can download their respective result from the sites.

While it is known that the UGC NET result 2023 for December 2022 cycle will be announced on Thursday, one should note that the exact time is not announced yet. It is important for all concerned candidates to keep a close eye on the official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in for all the latest important updates.