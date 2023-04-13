UGC NET Result 2023 Today: December 2022 Cycle Results Soon; Know Details Here

The UGC NET Result 2023 for the December exam will be declared soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to announce the results of the December 2022 cycle of the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test or UGC NET today, Thursday, 13 April 2023. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam are requested to stay alert. It is important to note that the UGC NET result 2023 for December 2022 cycle will be formally declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in for all candidates. One can download their respective result from the sites.
While it is known that the UGC NET result 2023 for December 2022 cycle will be announced on Thursday, one should note that the exact time is not announced yet. It is important for all concerned candidates to keep a close eye on the official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in for all the latest important updates.
The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed the UGC NET result 2023 date. He tweeted that the result for the December 2022 exam will be announced on Thursday, 13 April. Candidates can take a look at the Twitter announcement made by the UGC Chairman.
Candidates can download the UGC NET result 2023 from the official website as soon as it is announced on Thursday. They must keep their login details handy to check their respective results on time.
Now, all concerned candidates are eagerly waiting for the UGC NET result to release so they can check if they have qualified for the entrance test.
Let's take a look at the steps candidates must follow to download their respective UGC NET 2023 results for December 2022 cycle, once released:
Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET 2022 December cycle results link on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space such as your Application Number and Date of Birth.
The UGC NET result will display on your screen.
You can check your scores and download them from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)