ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores

UGC NET 2023 Result is likely to be declared by the end of this week. Details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 December results shortly.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December Session 2022 Exam can download and check their scores on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The UGC NET entrance December phase was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 16 March 2023. Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates participated in the exam, which was held in 5 phases for 83 subjects.

Also Read

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Out Soon; Where and How to Check Results

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Out Soon; Where and How to Check Results
ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET Result 2023: Date and Time

According to several media reports, NTA may declare the UGC NET December 2022 result anytime this week. However, the official confirmation date from the concerned officials is still awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2023: Provisional Answer Key

NTA released the UGC NET Provisional answer key on 6 April 2023. After addressing the objections and challenges, the concerned authorities have now released the final provisional answer key, which is non-objectionable.

Also Read

JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Released: Download From dietsrinagar.in; Details

JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Released: Download From dietsrinagar.in; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2023: Steps To Check Result

  • Go to the the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link for UGC NET 2023

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option

  • Your result will show up on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

Also Read

UP Board Results 2023 Date & Time; UPMSP To Declare 10, 12 Result Soon: Details

UP Board Results 2023 Date & Time; UPMSP To Declare 10, 12 Result Soon: Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×