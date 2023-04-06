UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon for December Session: Latest Updates Here

UGV NET Result 2023 Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Result for the December Session 2022 anytime soon on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates who participated in UGC NET Exam December 2022 can download and check their result and final answer key shortly by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Exam December 2022 edition was held by the NTA in 5 phases from 21 February till 16 March 2023. Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates participated in the exam that was held across 663 centres of the country.