UGC NET Result 2023 Declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, How to Download; Direct Link

The UGC NET 2023 Result for the December exams is declared for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency, NTA has formally released the UGC NET Result 2023 for all interested candidates. Everyone should note that the UGC NET result is declared for the December 2022 session. As per the latest details available online, the UGC NET Result 2023 for the December session is declared on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results are also available on the website - ntaresults.nic.in for all interested candidates to check their respective scores and see if they have qualified.
Candidates are requested to download the UGC NET Result 2023 for the December 2022 cycle soon from ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. After downloading the UGC NET result, one must go through the details mentioned on it carefully. It is important to check whether the personal information and other details are printed correctly on the December 2022 exam result.
The UGC NET result link is activated on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to check and download them. You must keep your login details handy while checking the results to avoid any confusion.
As per the latest details, the NTA released the UGC NET 2023 December exam final answer key on 6 April. Candidates had time from 23 March to 25 March to raise objections against the provisional key.
The UGC NET December 2022 exam was formally held from 21 February to 16 March, for all candidates who registered for it. The examination was conducted in five phases for everyone.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the UGC NET Result 2023 online:
Go to either ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Find the UGC NET Result active link on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.
The UGC NET 2023 result will display on your device when you click on the link.
Download the result from the website after checking your scores.
You must take a printout of your result for future use.