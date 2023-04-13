ADVERTISEMENT

Osmania University Results 2023: BSc, BCom, BBA & BA Result Declared; Link Here

Osmania University Results 2023 released for first semester of BSC, BBA, BCom, and BA courses.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
Osmania University Results 2023: BSc, BCom, BBA & BA Result Declared; Link Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Osmania University (OU) has released the first semester results for BSC, BCom, BBA & BA courses results on the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination that was held from 17 February to 3 March 2023 can download and check their results by using their personal login credentials like examination hall ID and password.

Candidates must remember that they need to score at least 45% marks in each course and if they fail to do so, they have to appear in the compartment/backlog examination, the dates of which will be notified separately by the university.

Also Read

UGC NET Result 2023 Today: December 2022 Cycle Results Soon; Know Details Here

UGC NET Result 2023 Today: December 2022 Cycle Results Soon; Know Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

The OU 1st Semester Examination February Session was held for a duration of three hours in an offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates awaiting the results of other courses from the university must keep visiting the official website regularly.

Check this space daily to get the latest updates on Osmania University Results 2023.

Also Read

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Expected to be Out by 27 April

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Expected to be Out by 27 April
ADVERTISEMENT

Osmania University 1st Semester Results 2023 for BSc, BCom, BBA and BA: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website, osmania.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on direct link for BSc, BCom, BBA, and BA First Semester Results 2023.

  • A login page will be displayed on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also Read

UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores

UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×