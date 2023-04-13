UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Expected to be Out by 27 April

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. As per the reports, UPMSP is most likely to publish Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on official websites- results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in before 27 April 2023. Though the officials will soon announce the date and time for UP board results 2023 on the official website. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

This year approximately 58 Lakh students appeared for the UP board exams. The board has completed the evaluation of nearly 3.19 Crore answer sheets thus they are soon expected to announce the board results.