UGC NET December 2022: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to close the UGC NET December 2022 application window on Monday, 23 January. It is important to note that the application dates were extended earlier by the agency so that more candidates could apply. The ones who still want to apply for the UGC NET December exam are requested to finish the process by Monday, on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To know more about the application dates, you can check the details online.

Earlier, the last date to complete the UGC NET December 2022 application was 17 January. However, the National Testing Agency decided to extend the registration dates later on and now, the last date is Monday, 23 January 2023. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the exam are requested to complete the process soon on the website.