UGC NET June 2023 Exam Dates Released: Know Important Dates & How to Register

UGC NET June 2023 exam dates are announced for candidates.
The University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has officially announced the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming UGC NET June exam must take note of the dates and other updates. It is important to know the exam dates beforehand so you can prepare accordingly. Candidates who are eager to appear for the UGC NET June 2023 were patiently waiting for the dates to be released.
Now, finally, there are updates on the UGC NET June 2023 exam dates. According to the latest official details from the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the exam is set to begin on 13 June 2023. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam must take note of the start date. More details will be available soon for interested students.
As per the latest details, the UGC NET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13 June to 22 June 2023. Candidates will get to know more about the exam timings soon.
Any changes in the exam dates or routine will be informed to the candidates via the official website.
The University Grants Commission, UGC updates all details on their site so that it is easier for the candidates to stay informed.
Here are the steps you must follow to complete the UGC NET June 2023 registration online:
Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states UGC NET 2023 June registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and fill out the application form carefully.
Upload the required documents mentioned on the form and tap on submit once it's done.
Now, download the UGC NET registration form from the website and check everything.
You can also take a printout of the application form if you want.