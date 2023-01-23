COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Date: Full Brochure, and Other Important Details Here
COMEDK UGET 2023 will be conducted on 28 May via CBT mode. Check other details here.
COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam on 28 May 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the examination date of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) on the official website, comedk.org.
According to the notification, the UGET Exam 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, 28 May for admission to engineering courses in COMEDK member institutions. Also, the information brochure along with eligibility criteria and other essential details will be issued soon on the aforementioned website.
The COMEDK UGET Exam 2023 will be an all India level computer-based test (CBT). Candidates must know that the examination will be held in their nearby cities so that there is no burden of travel and other expenses.
Steps To Check the COMEDK Exam 2023 Official Notification
Visit the official website, comedk.org.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications section.
Search and click on the direct link that reads as "Notification of UG Entrance Test Date and Eligibility Criteria Notified on 20.01.2023."
A PDF fill will appear on the screen.
Check all the important details mentioned in the notification.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
To check the full notification, click here.
COMEDK Exam 2023 on 28 May: Important Information
An official notification by the concerned authorities says: "It has come to our notice that even though COMEDK has cautioned them, some of the candidates are still depending upon third parties such as internet cafe, education consultants, random websites etc. for all COMEDK related activities, be it making application, downloading TAT or Rank cards, choice filling in the counseling and payment of fees.
COMEDK again advises aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians against such third parties which may result in compromising your personal details which may fall into wrong hands and you may incur financial loss. COMEDK will not be liable for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly in this regard.
