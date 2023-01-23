COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Date: Full Brochure, and Other Important Details Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam on 28 May 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the examination date of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) on the official website, comedk.org.

According to the notification, the UGET Exam 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, 28 May for admission to engineering courses in COMEDK member institutions. Also, the information brochure along with eligibility criteria and other essential details will be issued soon on the aforementioned website.

The COMEDK UGET Exam 2023 will be an all India level computer-based test (CBT). Candidates must know that the examination will be held in their nearby cities so that there is no burden of travel and other expenses.