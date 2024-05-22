UGC NET 2024 Correction Window Starts: How To Make Edits; Last Date and Details

UGC NET 2024 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the UGC NET 2024 correction window on 21 May, for all interested candidates. The ones who want to make changes to their UGC NET application forms must visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. All concerned candidates should check their forms carefully to see if there are any mistakes. You will not be allowed to make edits after the deadline so complete the process soon.

According to the latest official details, the UGC NET 2024 correction window will remain active till 23 May, 11:59 pm. The window will be closed on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in after the deadline for all registered candidates. You must note the important dates before completing the process. Everyone should stay alert and keep a close eye on the website for announcements.