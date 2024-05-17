JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released today on 17 May 2024.
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras officially released JEE Advanced 2024 admit card today on Friday, 17 May 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Advanced exam 2024 can download and check their hall tickets on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in by using the direct link. Candidates must remember that the last date to download JEE Advanced admit card 2024 on the website is 26 May 2024 till 2:30 pm, after which the direct link will be deactivated.
It is mandatory for students to show admit card before entering the examination hall. JEE Advanced 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on 26 May 2024. the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm while as paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be released on 2 June 2024. It can be objected or challenged till 3 June 2024. The final answer key will be issued on 9 June 2024.
As per schedule released by the IIT Madras, JEE Advanced 2024 result will be declared on 9 June 2024.
