Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2024 admit card was released by IIT Madras today on 17 May 2024. Download here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released today on 17 May 2024.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Released today on 17 May 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras officially released JEE Advanced 2024 admit card today on Friday, 17 May 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Advanced exam 2024 can download and check their hall tickets on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in by using the direct link. Candidates must remember that the last date to download JEE Advanced admit card 2024 on the website is 26 May 2024 till 2:30 pm, after which the direct link will be deactivated.

It is mandatory for students to show admit card before entering the examination hall. JEE Advanced 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on 26 May 2024. the exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm while as paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Also ReadICSI CSEET Result 2024 May Announced Today; How To Download ICSI CSEET Results

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 Release Date

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 was released today on Friday, 17 May.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: Direct Link to Download

The direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 is as follows.

Direct Link for JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024.

Also ReadGoa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE 10th Results Declared Today; How To Download

JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date

JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on 26 May 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key Release Date

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be released on 2 June 2024. It can be objected or challenged till 3 June 2024. The final answer key will be issued on 9 June 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024 Result Date

As per schedule released by the IIT Madras, JEE Advanced 2024 result will be declared on 9 June 2024.

Also ReadHimachal Pradesh TET 2024 Notification Declared: How to Register and Exam Dates

How To Download JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card

  • Go to the the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card direct link.

  • A new login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit on the submit option.

  • Your admit card will be displayed.

  • Check all the details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for further use.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates on JEE Advanced Exam 2024.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT