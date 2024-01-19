UGC NET 2023 Result Out; Steps To Download At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has released the NTA UGC NET Result December 2023 on January 19, 2024. The aspirants all over the nation who took part in the exam can check their results and their qualifying status using their registration number and password.

The date for the announcement of results for NTA UGC NET December 2023 was officially confirmed by the National Testing Agency, and made public on the respective web portal.

The link to download the scorecard for the UGC (University Grant Commission) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2023 is available at https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in/.