UGC NET 2023 Result Out; Steps To Download At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Check the date, official website and steps to download UGC NET 2023 result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
The National Testing Agency has released the NTA UGC NET Result December 2023 on January 19, 2024. The aspirants all over the nation who took part in the exam can check their results and their qualifying status using their registration number and password.

The date for the announcement of results for NTA UGC NET December 2023 was officially confirmed by the National Testing Agency, and made public on the respective web portal.

The link to download the scorecard for the UGC (University Grant Commission) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2023 is available at https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in/.

Results for the UGC NET December 2023 are released officially as a scorecard, each individual who took part in the exam will be able to verify the following details by downloading the scorecard.

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Registration Number

  • Roll Number

  • Subject Code

  • Category

  • Date of Birth

  • Total Marks Obtained

  • Sectional Scores

  • Qualifying Status

  • Percentile

  • Rank

  • Exam Date and Session

  • Candidate’s Photograph

  • Signature

  • Cut-off Marks

  • Subject-wise Scores

  • Paper-wise Performance

Candidates who took part in the UGC NET December 2023 after passing the exam will be awarded with the NET certificate for Assistant Professor. Thus, candidates who will pass the exam will be able to apply for recruitment of AP in a private or government degree college across the Nation.

How To Download UGC NET 2023 Result?

To download the scorecard and check the marks obtained in Paper I or II, the aspirants need the valid login credentials such as Registration Number and Password.

  1. Steps to download the scorecard or to check the qualifying status of UGC NET December 2023 are as follows:

  2. Visit the official website of the NTA UGC NET, accessible at https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in/.

  3. In the top bar of the web portal, an option that reads ‘Scorecard UGC NET December 2023’ will be visible, hit on its access result page.

  4. At the end, aspirants need to fill in their Registration Number and Password, and then hit the Submit button.

  5. After hitting the submit button, the result will be displayed. Aspirants need to check the qualifying status and download the result, take a printout of the same for future references.

UGC NET   UGC NET Result 

