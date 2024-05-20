RBSE 12th Result 2024 Soon: Download Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12 Scorecards

RBSE 12th Result 2024: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) is all set to declare the 12th class result today on Monday, 20 May 2024 at 12:15 pm via a press conference. The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 result will be announced for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Once released, candidates can download and check their scorecards on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, 8,66,270 students are awaiting the RBSE 12th results 2024. The exam was conducted from 29 February to 4 April 2024 in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. The direct link for RBSE 12th result will be uploaded on the website soon. Candidates can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results through the link by using login details like roll number and choosing the stream. They can also check pass percentage, gender-wise results, stream wise results, district-wise results, and more.