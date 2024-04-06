CUET UG 2024: Correction Window Opens Today; How To Make Changes and Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the CUET UG 2024 correction window today, Saturday, 6 April, for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate is activated on the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in. Candidates can make the necessary changes to their application forms after visiting the website. It is important to check the details carefully before submitting the form to avoid problems later on.
The CUET UG 2024 correction window will remain open till a certain time. Concerned candidates should visit the website - cuetug.ntaonline.in and finish the process by the deadline. Please note that this is the last chance to edit your application forms before the exam takes place. No candidate will be allowed to access the correction window after the deadline.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the upcoming CUET UG exam are requested to stay alert. All the important dates and details regarding the entrance exam will be announced online for concerned students. You must check the website carefully.
CUET UG 2024: Important Details
According to the latest details available online, the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate, CUET UG 2024 is expected to be conducted from 16 May to 31 May, for registered candidates.
One should note that the CUET UG 2024 correction window will remain active till 7 April, 11:50 pm. Students should make the necessary edits by the deadline and review them properly before submitting the forms.
The application correction window is activated on two websites - cuetug.ntaonline.in and exams.nta.ac.in. You can visit either of the websites to open your application form. Make sure to follow the required steps.
The exam is set to be conducted in a hybrid mode. Students can either opt for a pen-paper exam or appear for the online mode of exam. It will be held in English, Hindi and several other regional languages.
The CUET UG 2024 admit card is expected to be declared in the second week of May. Concerned candidates should note that the exact dates are not known yet.
CUET UG 2024 Application Correction: How To Make Changes
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the CUET UG 2024 application correction process:
Go to either of the websites - cuetug.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active option that states "CUET UG 2024 Correction" on the homepage.
Enter your application number, password, and other login credentials to access the form.
Edit the details you want to change.
Verify the details and click on submit.
Download the form for your reference.
