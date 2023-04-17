UGC NET 2023 June Cycle: Registration Dates Soon; Check Important Details Here

UGC NET 2023 June registration process will begin soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
As the UGC NET December cycle results are declared recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET 2023 June cycle application process soon. It is important to note that the exams are likely to be held in June. The UGC NET exam is organized twice a year, one exam takes place in June and the other in December. The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET exam is formally conducted by the National Testing Agency.
Candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2023 June exam on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the registration process begins. As per the latest details available online, the UGC NET 2023 June registration dates are expected to be announced soon. Interested candidates must keep a close eye on the website to know the latest important updates.
The UGC NET 2023 registration dates for the June cycle and other important details will be announced on the above-mentioned website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. One should keep a close eye on the official website if one is interested to appear for the upcoming exam.
As per the latest official details available as of now, the UGC NET Result 2023 for the December cycle was formally declared on 13 April, for all candidates eagerly waiting to check their scores.
The examination is set to be conducted in computer-based mode and it will consist of two papers. Candidates can either opt for the exam in English or Hindi.
Here are the simple steps you should know if you want to apply for the UGC NET 2023 June cycle, once the registration process begins:
Visit the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET 2023 June registration link on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering your name, date of birth, etc, in the boxes.
Now, use your credentials to access the application form.
Fill out the details on the registration form and upload scanned copies of your personal documents.
Pay the required fee via the website.
Tap on submit and download the form for future use.
