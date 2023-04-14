JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released for 15 April Exam: How To Download; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 recently for interested candidates. The JEE Main 2023 admit card has been declared for the exam that is scheduled to take place on 15 April. Candidates who have registered for the 15 April exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All concerned candidates must download the JEE Main admit card soon from the website if they want to sit for the exam.

One must check the details mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. To know all the latest details and other important updates about the upcoming exam, one should keep a close eye on the site – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the details are available on the aforementioned website.