JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released for 15 April Exam: How To Download; Details

The JEE Main 2023 admit card is available on the official website for candidates to download.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 recently for interested candidates. The JEE Main 2023 admit card has been declared for the exam that is scheduled to take place on 15 April. Candidates who have registered for the 15 April exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All concerned candidates must download the JEE Main admit card soon from the website if they want to sit for the exam.
One must check the details mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes. To know all the latest details and other important updates about the upcoming exam, one should keep a close eye on the site – jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the details are available on the aforementioned website.
According to the details mentioned on the official notice, candidates preparing to appear for the exam on 15 April 2023, must download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card from the official website.
The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
These are all the important details we have for now. You have to keep a close eye on the official announcements to stay updated.
Here are the steps candidates must follow to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card online:
First, go to the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card link on the home page
Enter your registered details in the empty boxes
The admit card will display on your device once you provide your details
Download the JEE Main admit card from the website
Take a printout of the same and carry it to the exam centre
