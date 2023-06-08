UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Sheet Declared: Know Phase 1 Dates and Timings; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet for Phase-1 recently. Concerned candidates can download the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is important for candidates to go through the exam dates and timings carefully after downloading the UGC NET date sheet from the official website. They must stay updated and appear for the examination on the scheduled dates. All candidates should stay informed.

As per the details mentioned on the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet for Phase-1, the examinations are scheduled to begin on 13 June, for all interested candidates. One must go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet carefully. You can also download the exam schedule from the website for your reference.