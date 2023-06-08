NCHM JEE Result 2023 Declared: Download From nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has formally declared the results for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2023, NCHM JEE 2023, recently for interested candidates. It is important to note that the NCHM JEE Result 2023 has been released on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in for candidates. One should visit the site and check the latest updates from the exam-conducting body regarding the result. They should go through their scores mentioned on the result carefully today.

