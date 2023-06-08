REET Level 2 Result 2023 Declared for Science and Mathematics: Direct Link Here

REET Level 2 Result 2023 out: Direct Link To Download Here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur declared the REET Main Level 2 Result 2023 for Science and Mathematics yesterday on 7 June 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level II can download and check their scores on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by following the below mentioned steps.
Previously, the board officials announced the REET Main Level II Result for SST on 3 June 2023. Now that the REET Main Result for Science and Maths is out, candidates can check their cut-off marks from the aforementioned website. Also, the shortlisted candidates will soon be asked for document verification by the concerned authorities.
The REET Main Level 2 Final Answer Key was released by RSSB on 5 June 2023 for candidates to calculate their score and it was non-objectionable.
Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the REET Main Level II Result 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
