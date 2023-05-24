CUET 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip May Be Out Today: Download Here

CUET 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Date: The CUET UG Exam City Intimation Slip for Phase 3 is expected to be released today on 24 May by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, candidates who are going to appear in the CUET UG Exam 2023 will be able to download and check the exam city slip from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to a report by India TV News," "The UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the third phase exam exam city slip would be made public on 24 May.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details on CUET UG 2023 Exam.