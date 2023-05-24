ADVERTISEMENT

CUET 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip May Be Out Today: Download Here

CUET UG Phase 3 exam city slip may be out today. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
CUET 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip May Be Out Today: Download Here
CUET 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Date: The CUET UG Exam City Intimation Slip for Phase 3 is expected to be released today on 24 May by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, candidates who are going to appear in the CUET UG Exam 2023 will be able to download and check the exam city slip from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to a report by India TV News," "The UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the third phase exam exam city slip would be made public on 24 May.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details on CUET UG 2023 Exam.

CUET Phase 3 Exam Date

NTA will conduct the 2023 Phase 3 Exams from 29 May to 2 June 2023. Candidates will be timely intimidated regarding all the important information like medium of the exam, shift of the exam, subjects, test papers, exam dates, and more.

Steps To Download the CUET Phase 3 Admit Card

  • Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the exam city slip phase 3.

  • A login page will appear.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

  • Check the details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Topics:  CUET UG   CUET UG Exam dates 

